Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Get Scor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Commerzbank raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.43. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.