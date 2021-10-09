Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Commerzbank raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
About Scor
SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.
