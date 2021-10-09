iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7,846.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

IYC stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49.

