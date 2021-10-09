Citigroup Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.23. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

