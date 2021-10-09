Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Sells $4,034,375.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NFLX opened at $632.66 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $569.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.84.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

