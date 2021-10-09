Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $1,363,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,285,800.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,276,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $1,298,400.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $1,293,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,250,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,203,200.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $1,189,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,368,852.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,249,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,267,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $71.66 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

