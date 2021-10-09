AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $2,826,000.72 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 23,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $2,826,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02.

On Friday, October 1st, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $7,190,655.75.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 183,783 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $23,463,575.61.

On Monday, September 27th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $118.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $129.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

