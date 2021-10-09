iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Sells $1,880,480.00 in Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of iHeartMedia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.17. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 103.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 826,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.