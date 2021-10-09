ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.51.

Shares of ING stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after buying an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in ING Groep by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 258,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ING Groep by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

