Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.30.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $140.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.4% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $2,464,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth about $687,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

