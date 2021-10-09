Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.03.

NYSE:BSMX opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth about $789,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,238,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 332,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

