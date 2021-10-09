Loop Capital Begins Coverage on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in O-I Glass by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,205,000 after buying an additional 7,682,168 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 104.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after buying an additional 633,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

