Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.94.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of AAP opened at $214.15 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $220.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

