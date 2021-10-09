Nucor (NYSE:NUE) and Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) Head to Head Review

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) and Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of Nucor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Legato Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nucor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nucor and Legato Merger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nucor $20.14 billion 1.43 $721.47 million $3.34 29.33 Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nucor has higher revenue and earnings than Legato Merger.

Profitability

This table compares Nucor and Legato Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nucor 11.70% 26.26% 14.57% Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nucor and Legato Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nucor 0 8 4 0 2.33 Legato Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nucor currently has a consensus price target of $104.64, indicating a potential upside of 6.80%. Given Nucor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nucor is more favorable than Legato Merger.

Summary

Nucor beats Legato Merger on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments. The Steel Products segment includes steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel grating, tubular products businesses, piling products business, and wire and wire mesh. The Raw Materials segment consists of direct reduced iron, and ferrous and nonferrous metals. The company was founded by Ransom E. Olds in 1905 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

