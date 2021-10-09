Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Short Interest Up 19.1% in September

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 30.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 517,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTRK. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Ontrak alerts:

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $153,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,693 shares of company stock worth $6,997,914. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 6.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ontrak by 23.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

OTRK opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.