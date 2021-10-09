Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 19.8% in September

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of DPG opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $15.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

