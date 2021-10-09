The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The LGL Group, Inc. operates through its principal subsidiary M-tron Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures customized electronic components used primarily to control the frequency or timing of electronic signals in communications systems. The Company has operations in Orlando, Florida, Yankton, South Dakota, Yantai, China and Noida, India. Its products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The LGL Group, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The LGL Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

LGL stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of 120.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of The LGL Group worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

