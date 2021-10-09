Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BTX stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $818,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

