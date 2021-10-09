Zacks Investment Research Lowers Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.90.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is presently -633.33%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.