Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.55.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ambev has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 131,194,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,308,000 after acquiring an additional 754,179 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,399,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,900 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712,753 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambev (ABEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.