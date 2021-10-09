Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MPFRF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mapfre presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MPFRF opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. Mapfre has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

