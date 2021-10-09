Scotiabank Lowers Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$95.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LIMAF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $52.55 on Thursday. Linamar has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

