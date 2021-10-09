HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.60 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeServe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

HomeServe stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. HomeServe has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

