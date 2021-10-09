Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

A number of research firms have commented on AMDUF. Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 price target on Amundi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 price objective on Amundi and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.40. Amundi has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

