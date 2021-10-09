Bank of America Lowers Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $43.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

AVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Avnet stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

