Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $180.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $142.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.