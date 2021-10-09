APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Get APA alerts:

NASDAQ APA opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in APA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after purchasing an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in APA by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in APA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.