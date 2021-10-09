AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

AVRO has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AVROBIO has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the first quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

