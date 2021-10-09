Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Short Interest Update

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after buying an additional 1,672,001 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after buying an additional 643,214 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $23,041,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after buying an additional 479,597 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

