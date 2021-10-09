Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.43. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 31,972 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOTU. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $856.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

