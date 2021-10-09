Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 58,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 87,946 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV)

