Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APEN. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 2.21. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $173,690.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,061.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth approximately $6,125,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,739,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

