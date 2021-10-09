Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $20.83

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $20.34. Abcam shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Abcam by 91.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,007 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the first quarter valued at $964,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 27.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

