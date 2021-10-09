Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $20.83

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $20.34. Abcam shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94.
About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.