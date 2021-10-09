Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.47.

ACET opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $234.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.37.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

