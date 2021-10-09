Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $11.22

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $10.87. Bit Digital shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 52,593 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $624.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.14 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.
About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
