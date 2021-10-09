Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $11.22

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $10.87. Bit Digital shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 52,593 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $624.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.14 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 1,697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 345,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

