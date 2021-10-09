ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 533,246.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 399,935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 21.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ORIX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ORIX by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIX stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. ORIX has a one year low of $58.18 and a one year high of $100.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

