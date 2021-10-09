Short Interest in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Declines By 15.5%

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.54.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $162.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

