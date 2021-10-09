Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alto Ingredients has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $298.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.98 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alto Ingredients (ALTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.