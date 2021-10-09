Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Gap Up to $25.41

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.41, but opened at $26.47. Global Blood Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 11,998 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBT. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 92.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

