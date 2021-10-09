Analyzing Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) & BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies -40,483.08% N/A -851.45%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Convey Holding Parent and BioRestorative Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Convey Holding Parent presently has a consensus price target of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 83.68%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Convey Holding Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and BioRestorative Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Convey Holding Parent $282.91 million 2.09 -$6.46 million N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies $80,000.00 146.53 -$11.27 million N/A N/A

Convey Holding Parent has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Summary

Convey Holding Parent beats BioRestorative Therapies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

About BioRestorative Therapies

Biorestorative Therapies Inc. provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies. Its products are sold under the BRTX-100, ThermoStem and Stem Pearls as its trademarks. The company was founded on June 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.