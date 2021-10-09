NEXT’s (NXGPF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXGPF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded NEXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

NXGPF stock opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.96. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

