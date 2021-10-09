Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicat in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Vicat stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55. Vicat has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $51.01.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

