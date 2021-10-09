Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

OTCMKTS PNGAY opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.81.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (PNGAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.