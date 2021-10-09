Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.74.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Equities analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

