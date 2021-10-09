Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGames currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter worth about $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter worth about $24,303,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter worth about $19,289,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 311,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NeoGames by 80,981.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 262,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $800.43 million and a P/E ratio of 93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

