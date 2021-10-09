Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

SPGYF stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

