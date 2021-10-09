Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.78.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $81.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $76.78 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 51,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 152,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 96,990 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,799,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

