Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial diversified business bodes well in the long haul. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout, and higher commissions, workflow technology and analytics. A strong balance sheet enables the company to deploy capital via share buybacks and dividends. It has been repaying debts for quite some time. Its return on equity remains impressive. The company continues to grapple with high operating expenses that put pressure on the company’s margins. The markets, which have regained stability to some extent, do not bode well for the company as it leads to drop in trading opportunities. Its weak Market Making segment bothers the company. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry year to date.”

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.30.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.