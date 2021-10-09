PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get PubMatic alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

PUBM stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. PubMatic has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $361,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,649 shares of company stock worth $2,156,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,581,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PubMatic (PUBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.