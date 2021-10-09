Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:AFM opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £419.75 million and a PE ratio of 64.55. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1 year low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 378 ($4.94). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 350.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 590.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile
