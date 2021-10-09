Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:AFM opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £419.75 million and a PE ratio of 64.55. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1 year low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 378 ($4.94). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 350.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 590.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

