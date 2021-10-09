Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

